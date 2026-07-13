MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. A crew of long-range kamikaze drones of Russia’s Battlegroup Center has destroyed an extensive system of fortifications containing enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts in the Dobropolye area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A crew of long-range fixed-wing kamikaze drones of the Battlegroup Center by a series of precise strikes destroyed an extensive network of enemy fortifications from which the Ukrainian armed forces were controlling unmanned aerial vehicles. The targets were located in several basements of buildings equipped as command posts and UAV control posts," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, in the Dobropolye direction, a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system crew of the Battlegroup Center destroyed a drone control post along with enemy personnel and equipment.