US did not discuss with Iran rumored attempts on Trump’s life — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, July 13. /TASS/. Iran and the US did not discuss any information about possible assassination attempts allegedly being planned against US President Donald Trump, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

"These issues have never been the subject of our negotiations. However, there is no doubt that there are forces in the international arena that seek to exploit any changes and any events to advance their interests," he said during a briefing.

Baghaei called Western complaints about ordinary Iranians' demands for revenge for the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes "blatant impudence." "They killed Iranian citizens, Iranian leaders, and prominent figures, they are proud of it, and now they are trying to portray themselves as victims and the injured party," he emphasized.

On July 8, Trump claimed he could be the victim of an assassination attempt by Iran, without providing any evidence. On July 10, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli authorities had provided the US with intelligence indicating Iran was allegedly preparing an assassination attempt against the American leader, which could have prompted Washington to harden its stance against Iran. The newspaper later reported that the US did not consider the rumors about a threat from Tehran to the life of the American president to be credible.

The US and Israel began the war on Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. Subsequently, US-Iranian talks on the implementation of the memorandum were held in the Swiss resort of Buergenstock, brokered by Doha and Islamabad. As follows from a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan following the first round of talks, the meeting, attended by representatives of Iran and the United States, was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, with encouraging progress achieved, including the establishment of a basis for further technical consultations. However, on July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz.