MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have shot down 93 Ukrainian heavy quadcopters and 45 drones during the day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile firing teams shot down two enemy guided aviation munitions, 45 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 93 heavy quadcopters, and a loiterin munition," he said.

Apart from that, the battlegroup spotted and wiped out two field munition depots, 45 drone control centers, and two Starlink satellite communication stations.