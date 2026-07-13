Mediators hold another series of talks on de-escalation with Iran, US — AP

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/. Last weekend, Pakistani, Qatari and Egyptian negotiators held a new series of mediatory talks with the United States and Iran toward de-escalation between the two countries, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing sources.

In particular, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. The intermediaries intend to continue efforts toward de-escalating tensions between the conflicting sides, the news agency noted.

Last night, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported launching another wave of strikes against targets on Iranian soil. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) too said it had successfully destroyed US military facilities in Kuwait.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Among other Iranian officials, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of airstrikes. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Afterwards, talks were held at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators in the implementation of the MoU. According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar following the conclusion of the first round of talks, the meeting between Iranian and US representatives took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was made, and a basis for further technical talks was established.

However, overnight into July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating bilateral agreements, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.