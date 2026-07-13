MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Germany is behind ongoing terrorist attacks on Russian civilian facilities as it has effectively become the main industrial base supporting Ukraine’s defense industry, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned by Kiev and current head of the Other Ukraine movement.

"In 2026, Germany has in fact become the main industrial base supporting the Ukrainian defense industry in the war against Russia. The key thing is that countries of the collective West carry out attacks on Russian civilian industrial facilities using Ukraine as a cover, and this fact is not a secret to anyone. It is Germany that is behind terrorist strikes on civilian targets in Russia," he wrote in an op-ed published on the movement’s website.

According to Medvedchuk, "in April 2026, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced a transition to the new military doctrine focused on technological drone warfare, and just a few days later, it secured Germany's support to implement the initiative," as on April 14, 2026, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius signed a package of agreements on joint defense production.

On companies

"As part of the integration between German companies and the Ukrainian defense ministry, an agreement was reached in the presence of Zelensky and [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz aimed at creating joint ventures in Germany to produce combat drones for the Ukrainian army to attack Russia. Germany’s Quantum Systems GmbH plays a special role in this defense cooperation, as Berlin seeks to ensure it is among the leading industrial players developing military technologies directed against Russia," the politician pointed out.

He added that "the company is actively acquiring technology startups and key components for drone production, including AirRobot, Spleenlab, Fernride, and Hacker Motor, in order to rapidly establish production infrastructure for drone and missile systems incorporating artificial intelligence, machine vision, autonomous navigation, electric motors, and military logistics."

"In order to expand production as quickly as possible, Quantum Systems is receiving funding from Germany’s largest banks such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank. The network also includes the German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz Daimler Truck. In March 2026, Daimler Truck and Quantum Systems announced a partnership aimed at creating ground-based unmanned combat systems also integrated into the MOSAIC UXS software environment, which is used for strikes against Russian troops. <...> The next link in this chain is cooperation in production between Quantum Systems, the Destinus aerospace company, and Germany’s defense giant Rheinmetall," Medvedchuk added.