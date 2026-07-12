Strait of Hormuz open to all vessels — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels, with the US forces being prepared to ensure free navigation along this waterway, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations," it wrote on X.

"Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing," it underscored, adding that more than 140 vessels has passed through the strait in the past seven days.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) fired warning shots at a vessel trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route. The strait has been closed until further notice, it added.