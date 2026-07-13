US intercepts Iranian cruise missile, drone — media

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/. US forces intercepted an Iranian drone and a cruise missile allegedly launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Spokesman Tim Hawkins.

According to Hawkins, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) opened fire toward the route used by commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz about an hour earlier. US forces successfully intercepted the cruise missile and the drone.

Earlier, CENTCOM announced the start of another wave of US strikes against Iran.