Iran says strikes on US facilities constitute legitimate self-defense

TUNIS, July 13. /TASS/. Iran's strikes on US military bases and facilities in the Persian Gulf region come as a legitimate exercise of its right to self-defense, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on X.

Responding to a statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing concern over the escalation in the Persian Gulf, Baghaei stressed that the situation was not a military confrontation but "the continuation of a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression" by the United States and Israel.

"Iran’s strikes on US military bases and assets stationed in the southern Persian Gulf constitute a legitimate and lawful exercise of its inherent right to self-defense under international law," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

According to Baghaei, "it is far from responsible to blame Iran for defending its sovereignty while failing to hold the aggressors accountable for their egregious violation of international law."

On July 12, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reported repelling aerial attacks launched by Iran. According to Qatar's Interior Ministry, three people, including a child, were injured by falling debris from intercepted missiles.