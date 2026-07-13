MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Germany, by allowing its factories to operate for the needs of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, is making its own population a hostage, as these factories become legitimate targets for Russia, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned by Kiev and current head of the Other Ukraine movement, has said.

"Paraphrasing [Vladimir] Zelensky, it can be said that Ukraine has created a deep rear in Germany and considers it unattainable for Russia. But this is a big misconception; no facility in Europe is unattainable for Russia. German companies and factories that have integrated into the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and are directly participating in combat operations may well be considered by Russia as objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure and as legitimate targets for elimination. This means the spread of the Ukrainian conflict to Europe," Medvedchuk wrote in his op-ed on the movement's website.

According to him, the opening of new military production facilities "makes the entire civilian population of Germany hostages." "Ordinary Germans should know what is happening in Ukraine today and ask themselves whether they want such a 'triumph of democracy' at home. After all, the criminal Zelensky regime carries out all attacks on Russia without any cover for Ukrainian territory from retaliatory strikes," the politician noted.

He added that "the German people have never been stupid and, for the most part, seek peace, not escalation."

"This is evidenced by the low ratings of [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz and the high ratings of his political opponents. It would seem that a little patience and power in Germany would change through democratic means. But the descendant of a Nazi, Merz, like his idol - the bloody clown Zelensky - is willing to resort to lawlessness and the destruction of his country in the fire of war, just to hold onto power. The world has never been closer to a major catastrophe, and in Europe there are enough insane politicians pushing towards it," Medvedchuk concluded.