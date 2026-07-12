Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until situation normalizes — PSGA

TEHRAN, July 12. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz has been totally closed amid the current escalation in the region and will remain closed until the situation stabilizes, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PSGA) said.

"Due to the recent unlawful actions and military movements by United States forces in the region, transit through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible. Once stability and calm are restored, all applications will be reviewed according to the established schedule and the necessary permits will be issued," it said on X.

Apart from that, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) stated earlier that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed since Saturday evening and no vessel will be allowed to pass through it until the Iranian authorities open it. The IRGC warned ships against trying to transit the waterway.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that the US military had attacked around 140 targets in Iran during the past night in response to Tehran’s attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, fired missiles at US facilities in the Middle East. Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Qatar reported repelling air attacks.