Scholz reiterated his public statements on Ukraine in phone talks with Putin, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not say anything about Ukraine in his latest phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin other than repeating his prior public statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference.

"I hope the president won’t scold me too much, as I'm not giving away any secrets. It's just that in his conversation with Putin, Scholz didn't say anything that he hadn’t said publicly every other day: You have to leave. Not a word about root causes, not a word about the Russian language, the rights of Russians," the minister said as he summed up Russian diplomatic efforts in 2024.

Scholz called Putin on November 15. That was the first time they spoke by phone since December 2, 2022. During the November communication, according to the Kremlin, the leaders talked about Ukraine, the Middle East and bilateral relations between Russia and Germany. The president and the chancellor agreed that their aides would be in touch.