At least five people killed in Israeli attack on Gaza — TV

DUBAI, January 18. /TASS/. At least five civilians were killed when Israeli troops blew up a residential building in the town of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, a woman and four children died in the attack. Several other Palestinians sustained wounds.

Additionally, the northwestern parts of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip have been under intensive artillery fire. The media outlet had no immediate information on the number of casualties.

On Friday, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported that, since October 2023, almost 46.900 Palestinians have perished in the conflict and about 110,000 have been injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.

On January 15, the sides reached an agreement on releasing the hostages held in Gaza and introducing a ceasefire regime in the enclave which will come into force on Sunday, January 19.