Russia’s UN envoy blames ‘disastrous’ US policies for Middle East crisis

UNITED NATIONS, January 18. /TASS/. Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, blamed the current crisis in the Middle East on disastrous US policies.

"It is not that these problems came from nowhere. They came amid unprecedented military operations by Israel, whose leadership is talking about a war on seven fronts. Until recently, these operations enjoyed unconditional support - military and international-affairs one - from Washington, whose disastrous policies did nothing but cause the crisis situation that has now gripped the entire Middle East region, its civilians and peacekeepers working there," he stated.