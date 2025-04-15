Top Iranian diplomat tells Witkoff that Iran won’t curb its nuclear program — newspaper

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during indirect talks with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman on April 12 that Tehran will never agree to curtail its nuclear program, the Tehran Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the two sides exchanged about ten written messages during the talks, with the first coming from the Iranian side. In it, Araghchi pointed out that under no circumstances would Iran agree to a complete curtailment of its nuclear program. At the same time, the top diplomat emphasized that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would be the only organization granted access to Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

The Tehran Times pointed out that the Iranian delegation's messages said that in order to continue the talks, it was necessary to come to a general framework agreement, and if Washington was not satisfied with Tehran's proposal, Iran would expect an alternative vision from the US during another meeting.

On April 12, Oman hosted the first consultations between representatives of Tehran and Washington on the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and calm, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round will take place in Oman on April 19.