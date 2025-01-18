Two Iran’s Supreme Court judges murdered in Tehran

DUBAI, January 18. /TASS/. Two judges of the Iranian Supreme Court in charge of cases on terrorism and espionage have been shot and killed in downtown Tehran, the Court’s press service said.

"This morning, an armed infiltrator in the Supreme Court acted on a pre-planned assassination [plot] against two brave judges with a long history of fighting crimes against national security, spies, and terrorism," its statement reads.

"Right after the terrorist act, an attempt was made to arrest the gunman, who then quickly committed suicide," the press service added. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation to identify and arrest those behind the assassination.