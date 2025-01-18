MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The battlegroup Dnepr eliminated up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen and an ammunition depot over the past day, said Andrey Kurdyuk, a spokesman for the battlegroup.

"Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 110 servicemen, 7 motor vehicles, 2 field artillery guns. Also, an ammunition depot was destroyed," he said.

According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup Dnepr struck manpower and equipment of Ukrainian mechanized, infantry, marine and territorial defense brigades in the areas of Kazatskoye, Antonovka, Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye, Kamenskoye and Daryevka.