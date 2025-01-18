Trump’s decision to hold inauguration in Capitol surprises organizers

WASHINGTON, January 18. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to move his swearing-in to the Capitol building due to cold weather in Washington has caught the organizers of the event, as well as its guests and law enforcement agencies, off guard, the Washington Post said.

"Law enforcement officials called emergency meetings. Members of Congress learned about the change in the media, then fielded hundreds of calls from confused constituents who had tickets to the festivities. Workers inside the Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will now take the oath of office, quickly got to work assembling a new podium. And scores of people from across the country who had bought flights and booked hotels reconsidered their trips to the nation’s capital," the newspaper noted.

On Friday, Trump said that, due to low temperatures, his January 20 oath of office would move to the Capitol Rotunda. "I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump wrote on Truth Social.