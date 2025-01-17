Russia and Iran discuss construction of additional nuclear power units — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS. Russia and Iran are discussing the construction of additional nuclear power units in the republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We have a huge project in nuclear energy. One unit is already operating, and it is operating successfully. We are now discussing the possibility of building additional units. Yes, everything is shifting in time a little there, due to calculations, payments. Anyway, the work is ongoing, it is moving forward. Thousands of people are already working at these facilities. And about 80% of the construction work is being carried out by local companies," Putin said.

The most important project of Moscow and Tehran in the nuclear energy sector is the Bushehr NPP in southern Iran. Its construction began in 1975 by a West German concern, but was interrupted in 1979 after the start of the Islamic Revolution. On August 25, 1992, Russia and Iran signed an agreement to continue construction of the plant. In September 2011, the first power unit was connected to the grid, and its transfer to the Islamic Republic took place in September 2013. In November 2014, a contract was signed for the construction of the second stage of the NPP - the second and third power units. It is planned that they will be put into operation in 2025 and 2027, respectively. On January 13, 2025, the Iranian authorities announced that the construction of the second and third power units of the Bushehr NPP was 17% complete.