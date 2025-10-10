Russia ready for concessions, but US must work with EU, Kiev — Kremlin aide

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready for certain compromises concerning the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but Washington needs to work to this end with Kiev and Europe as well, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, commenting on the results of the Alaska summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States.

"We made certain concessions there (in Alaska - TASS)," he said in an interview with the Kommersant daily. "The concession, or rather a step forward, is linked with what the Americans are supposed to get from the bloc of Europeans and Ukrainians."

"If we achieve what we spoke about, what the Americans agreed on, we will reach a peaceful settlement," he noted.

According to the Kremlin aide, the Putin-Trump agreements are the "basis of all accords" making it possible to piece together key aspects "and resolve problems." "And the American side is demonstrating readiness to work to achieve what the presidents agreed on," he said, adding that this means that Anchorage’s potential "has not been exhausted."

"Apparently, Donald Trump has straightened out the situation and has understanding of the problem," Ushakov underscored.