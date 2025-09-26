Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.64% to 2,725.97 points by the end of Friday's main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.63% to 1,027.06 points. The yuan rate fell 10.85 kopecks to 11.596 rubles.

"The MOEX Index attempted to hold above 2,700 points at the end of the week. The market has reached a noticeable oversold level, but there are no reliable drivers for an upward movement yet," Alexander Shepelev, stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, said.

"Tatneft's common and preferred shares (+1.9% and +1.7%, respectively) were the top gainers on the stock market, most likely following the approval of interim dividends by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting," Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global, said.

The leaders of decline were common shares of the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (-2.4%), she added.

BCS World of Investments' forecast for the ruble exchange rate at the beginning of the next week is 83-85 rubles per dollar and 11.6-12 rubles per yuan. The forecast for the MOEX Index for September 29 is 2,675-2,825 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX Index can fluctuate within the range of 2,700-2,800 points on September 29. Forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan to ruble exchange rates: 82-84 rubles, 96-98 rubles, and 11.5-11.9 rubles, respectively.