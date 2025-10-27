Demand for Russian products is growing in countries of Global South — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Strong demand for Russian products is being observed in the countries of the Global South, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Made in Russia forum.

"Promoting the Made in Russia brand is our logical response to the strong demand for domestic products in the countries of the global majority and a kind of quality seal, the use of which helps build trust and thereby facilitates commercial interactions," the diplomat noted.

She stressed that Russian businesses "have not ceased to be an active participant in global production and supply chains" and have "an impeccable reputation for fulfilling their contractual obligations and unlimited potential."

"Our business is currently successfully undergoing a resilience test in the context of the systemic transformation of the global economy. This is not only and not primarily about mitigating the inevitable negative consequences of Western restrictions, but rather about building new mechanisms of international cooperation that will, in the near future, determine the parameters for the functioning of global economic relations in the context of emerging multipolarity," Zakharova went on.

"In fact, domestic business is now at the forefront of these transformational processes," she noted.

The diplomat stressed that expanding the range of domestic products supplied to foreign markets and increasing their recognition organically complements the major infrastructure projects currently being implemented abroad.

"Russia's image in global markets is becoming more integral, and our country's status as a sought-after and reliable economic partner, contributing to the diversification of global production and supply chains, is being affirmed," she noted.

Zakharova also added that in the current circumstances, given the need of the countries of the Global South to exercise their sovereignty, including its economic component, it would be "more correct to talk not about spreading their influence through new centers of gravity, but about creating conditions for mutually beneficial multidisciplinary cooperation, carried out on a non-discriminatory, correct, and respectful basis."