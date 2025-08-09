DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has carried out a mortar strike on an ambulance car in the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, killing one person, military expert Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"A medical worker was killed, while the driver and a patient, who had suffered concussion in an earlier attack, were injured," Kimakovsky said.

Locals discovered fragments of NATO-made mines at the site of the attack.

Kimakovsky told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian army had increased attacks on Konstantinovka, seeking to intimidate local residents.