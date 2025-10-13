Lavrov, Caspian envoys discuss preparations for high-level meetings — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the heads of diplomatic missions from four Caspian states discussed preparations for high-level meetings within the Caspian Five format, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following their annual meeting.

"A substantive exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues regarding multifaceted cooperation in the Caspian region and deepening collaboration within the Caspian Five, including preparations for high-level meetings among Caspian states," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

Additionally, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the meeting was attended by Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, and Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots.