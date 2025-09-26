Russian, UAE tax authorities sign memorandum of cooperation

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) of the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum of understanding and technical cooperation between the two agencies, the press service of Russia’s FTS reported.

"Head of the Russian Federal Tax Service Daniil Egorov and Director General of the UAE Federal Tax Authority Khalid Ali Al Bustani signed the memorandum of understanding and technical cooperation between the tax authorities on the sidelines of the meeting of BRICS tax administration heads and experts in Manaus," the statement said.

The parties identified the following priority areas for cooperation: sharing expertise in the digital transformation of tax administration; training programs; coordination of activities at the international level; participation in the organization of seminars, sessions, working groups, and working visits related to tax administration.