SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 8. /TASS/. Sberbank views generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a highly promising area of development despite the significant risks associated with it. The bank is currently implementing nearly 600 initiatives designed to simplify operations for its clients and enhance service quality, Sber’s Director for AI Transformation Sergey Ryabov said at Finopolis 2025.

"We are implementing more than 570 initiatives in the field of generative AI. This is a new and expansive area with enormous potential, though it also involves many risks and unknowns. Therefore, we are simultaneously learning, deploying, and developing solutions, creating tools that help teams work more efficiently, build end-to-end scenarios, and achieve a certain level of quality," Ryabov said.

In particular, Ryabov noted that Sber is introducing Copilot-based solutions in its branches, which improve customer service and optimize internal processes. In addition, the bank offers a digital investment advisor, Advisory Light, which assists corporate clients by providing personalized investment recommendations.

TASS is the official information partner of the forum.