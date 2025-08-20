Air defenses intercept 42 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed 42 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defense capabilities destroyed and intercepted 42 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight: 14 UAVs over the territory of the Voronezh Region, eight - over the territory of the Tambov Region, seven - over the territory of the Kursk Region, five - over the territory of the Rostov Region, two - over each of the Bryansk, Orlov and Smolensk Regions, and one - over each of the Krasnodar and Lipetsk Regions," the ministry said.