Russian railway machine-building among leaders in global exports

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Certain branches of Russian industry have already turned into significant players in the global market, the railway machine-building segment in particular, CEO of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina said at the Made in Russia International Export Forum.

"Certain branches of our industry already became important players in the global market, for example, railway machine-building. Each fifth exported open freight car is from Russia. The share of Russia grew by more than twofold from 2020 to 2024. Each tenth passenger railcar exported globally is also from Russia," she said.

Russia continues holding the traditional leading position in the nuclear industry, Nikishina noted. Each sixth reactor worldwide operates on Russian fuel. The nuclear industry is the driver to develop exports of various associated products, from medical equipment to electric power machine-building, she stressed.

"Technological changes occur not only in production. The whole spheres of human life undergo transformations, including trade. The share of online trade worldwide totaled about 20% of the overall retail turnover in 2024 and would grow to 25-30% by 2034, according to forecasts. Russia is one of few countries that created its own large-scale platform solutions," the Russian Export Center added.