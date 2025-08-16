Extended talks could help Russia and US understand each other better — expert

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russia and the US in an extended format could Russia and the US to understand each other better, Anton Sviridenko, executive director of the Pyotr Stolypin Institute of Growth Economics, told TASS commenting on the results of the negotiations between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.

"Direct contact allowed us to clarify the position on the main issue - the conflict resolution, because Moscow's main focus is clear - a long-term settlement," he said.

According to the expert, the readiness for a long-term settlement is also visible in the US position.

"However, it is not a fact that the other interested parties are ready for this approach at the moment. In addition, aspects of the military balance are also associated with strategic issues - weapons of deterrence, geopolitical positions, which cannot be resolved in one go and which have not been discussed in detail for a long time," he noted.

"Therefore, a positive factor in the negotiations would be their continuation in an expanded format, where it would be possible to discuss economic projects, which include the Arctic, rare earth metals, cooperation in the field of resources and technology, America could find many interesting things in Russia, even the military balance from a strategic point of view," Sviridenko believes.

In his opinion, holding expanded negotiations would define common interests, common plans in the economic, strategic and humanitarian spheres, which, in fact, should form the basis of cooperation between the two large countries.

"The readiness to find these common interests could become a prologue to solving the main issue of today. Better understanding of each other is probably the main task of subsequent discussions," the expert concluded.