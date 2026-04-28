Russia plans to increase military-technical cooperation with India — MFA

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Amid increasing international competition, Russia intends to expand military-technical cooperation with India, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told India's Firstpost in an interview.

"Our time-tested military-technical cooperation is comprehensive, based on mutual trust, and not subject to foreign policy fluctuations," Zakharova said, noting annual intergovernmental commission meetings and growing military-delegation exchanges. Russia is ready to export military products and implement joint projects, including joint development, licensed production, and modernization. She cited the Russian-Indian BrahMos missile systems venture and AK-203 assault rifle production as examples.

Zakharova also said Russia plans to continue increasing oil exports to India, with energy operators fulfilling Indian requests in the shortest possible time.