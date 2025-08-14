Ukraine crisis settlement to top agenda of Putin-Trump summit — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis will top the agenda of the Alaska meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States on August 15, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"As for the agenda of the summit, it must be obvious to everyone that the focus will be on efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, particularly given the discussions that took place at the Kremlin on August 6, which involved US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff," Ushakov specified.

"But of course, broader issues related to ensuring peace and security, as well as pressing regional and international issues, will also be touched upon," the Russian presidential aide added.