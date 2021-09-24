Total voter turnout at Russia’s 2021 legislative elections reaches over 51% — CEC

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The total voter turnout in Russia’s recent legislative elections amounted to 51.72%, more than 56 mln eligible voters took part in the nationwide ballot, Ella Pamfilova, who heads the Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Friday.

"A total of 56,483,685 people (or 51.72%) cast their votes," she noted.

The CEC chief pointed out that as many as 198,180 Russians took part in the parliamentary elections at 355 polling stations abroad in some 144 countries throughout the world.

The voter turnout for the 2016 parliamentary polls totaled 47.88%.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) were held over a period of three days - on September 17, 18 and 19. After processing 100% of the voting results, the nation’s ruling party, United Russia, clinched 49.82% of the ballots on the party list. That said, the Communist Party came in second (18.93%), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia reaped 7.55%, A Just Russia — For Truth gained 7.46% and New People got 5.32%.