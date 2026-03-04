Russia’s meat and by-product exports exceed $2 bln for the first time — Agroexport

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia’s meat and by-product exports increased by 21% in 2025 reaching nearly $2.2 billion, which sets a new record, the federal center Agroexport reported.

"According to expert estimates, Russian meat and by-product exports set a new record in 2025, reaching nearly $2.2 billion. Compared to 2024, when the previous peak was set, shipments increased by 21%. Poultry and pork accounted for 44% of the total exports, while beef accounted for 12%," the report said.

According to Ilya Ilyushin, head of Agroexport, quoted in the report, all three key meat categories showed growth last year. Exports of poultry meat and edible by-products increased by 15% to $946 million, while pork exports increased by 41% to $943 million, closely matching the revenues of poultry, beef, and edible by-products exporters, which increased by 2% to $249 million.

According to the report, China has been the largest importer of Russian meat in recent years, and the country will maintain its lead in 2025. Last year, $682 million worth of meat and by-products were shipped from Russia to China, a 22% increase over the 2024 figure. Belarus ranks second with $433 million (a 50% increase). Saudi Arabia ranks third, with shipments to the country increasing by 21% year-on-year to $273 million. Vietnam and Kazakhstan are also among the top five buyers.

Agroexport also reports that last year Russian meat was exported to more than 100 countries, including nearly 30 African countries. In particular, shipments to Benin increased sevenfold, shipment to Gabon, Chana increased sixfold and fivefold respectively. Shipments to Mozambique and Guinea grew fourfold. Also, in 2025, the Philippines opened its market for Russian poultry and pork supplies.