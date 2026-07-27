Price of Brent oil down below $88 per barrel on London’s ICE first since July 21

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2026 delivery has dropped by more than 9% on London’s ICE, diving below $88 per barrel for the first time since July 21, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 12:32 p.m. Moscow time (9:32 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 9.18% at $87.9 a barrel.

As of 12:39 p.m. Moscow time (9:39 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was down by 8.98% at $88.09 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was down by 7.26% at $82.83 per barrel.