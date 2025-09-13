Zelensky has strongest security guarantees for his visit to Moscow — envoy

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has received the strongest security guarantees from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his potential visit to Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview.

Commenting on what Zelensky's refusal to come to Moscow indicates, the envoy said: "An unwillingness to reach an agreement." "Zelensky does not want peace. He can make any proposals or statements meant to generate cheap hype. Everyone in the world knows that Putin's guarantees are some of the most powerful on this planet. Zelensky has no reason not to trust them," Miroshnik said.

"In other words, a trip to Moscow poses no danger to Zelensky. For him, the main danger is, 'What if I have to reach an agreement?’ That is what is holding Zelensky back, not the fact that he has to go to Moscow or that he is threatened there — he is not threatened," the envoy explained.

Earlier, at a press conference following his visit to China, Putin said he was ready to invite Zelensky to Moscow if he was ready for a meeting. However, Zelensky, speaking at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, declined the Russian president's offer.