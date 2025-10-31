Air defenses intercept 130 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 130 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night, from 8 p.m. GMT on October 30 to 5 a.m GMT on October 31, air defense duty systems intercepted and destroyed 130 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 31 over the territory of the Kursk Region, 21 over the Voronezh Region, 14 over the Belgorod Region, 10 over the Bryansk Region, 9 over the Oryol Region, 9 over the Tambov Region, 9 over the Tula Region, 6 over the Lipetsk Region, 6 over the Yaroslavl Region, 5 over the Rostov Region, 4 over the Volgograd Region, 3 over the Kaluga Region, 2 over the Ryazan Region and 1 over the Moscow Region," the ministry stated.