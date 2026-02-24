Schedule for new round of negotiations on Ukraine not yet finalized — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The schedule and venue for a new round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement have not yet been agreed upon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing.

"At the moment, I cannot confirm specific dates, they have yet to be finally agreed upon," he stated while commenting on press reports that a new round could take place as early as the end of this week.

Peskov noted that the timing of the negotiations will become known as soon as "an understanding is reached between the sides."

Trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17 and 18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon.

The first round was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, followed by the second round on February 4-5.