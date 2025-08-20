GENICHESK, August 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have artificially divided the people, and now the Dnieper has turned into a kind of Berlin Wall, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with RT.

"Now the Dnieper is like the Berlin Wall. Now the same people are on different sides, only now it's a wall of water. Or as in Korea: South and North Korea. That is, they were artificially divided. Of course, it wasn't the people who split up. People would sort things out among themselves. But the rulers divided it, those who say who needs to do what," he said.

According to him, the Kiev authorities are repressing the Russian-speaking population and are still trying to make sure that even information does not filter through.

"Representatives of the Kiev regime who work in Kherson tell the people, they continue to scare them that Russia will come, and it will not consider you all as people," Saldo added, noting that in this way the Ukrainian authorities are trying to force people to leave their homes.