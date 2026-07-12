Russian forces hit fishing vessel used for launching Kiev’s USVs in Odessa port

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces struck a fishing vessel converted for deploying unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and a patrol boat in the port of Chernomorsk, Odessa Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In order to reduce the ability to transport weapons and military equipment in the Black Sea operational zone, strikes were carried out using the Geran-4 Seeker UAV against a fishing vessel converted for deploying unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and a patrol boat in the port of Chernomorsk. All targets were hit," the statement reads.