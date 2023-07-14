Lukoil eyeing wind farm building on Caspian Sea coast

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Lukoil is considering an option of building a wind power plant (WPP) on the Caspian Sea coast to provide hydrocarbon production project infrastructure with green energy, the oil major said in its sustainability report.

Wind monitoring is scheduled to end in 2023. A comprehensive assessment of the project will be completed then and the final decision will be made, the company said.

Lukoil intends to partner with Russian companies having production facilities and sufficient track record and expertise, making possible to reduce risks and the timeframe of renewable energy projects implementation in Russian, the oil producer noted.

The company also plans building a 5 MW solar power plant on free areas of Lukoil Lubricants Central Asia in Kazakhstan, according to the report.

In total, Lukoil group companies produced 1.071 bln kWh of electric power from renewable energy sources in 2022, up 4.9% year on year.