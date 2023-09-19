Russia, Iran far from full realization of cooperation potential — General Staff chief

TEHRAN, September 20. /TASS/. Tehran and Moscow are far from implementation of the full potential of military cooperation between the two countries, Iranian General Staff Chief Mohammad Bagheri said during the talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu Tuesday.

"Although our relations have been developing in the recent years, we are still far from the realization of the full potential that the two countries have. We are very far from this point and we have to do a lot in order to take full advantage of the existing potential for cooperation," the Iranian military official said.

He noted that "the military area is the driver and the forefront for development of relations between Iran and Russia, and holding such events as military consultations and commission may contribute to a sharp development of relations between the two countries.".