Many times fewer cyberattacks originate from Russia than from other states — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Cyberattacks originate from the Russian territory many times less often than from other states, the US included, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the "Russia Calling!" investment forum Tuesday.

"What prevents other states from thwarting this activity? The number of cyberattacks originating from the Russian territory is many times fewer than from other countries - than, let’s say, from the US. The highest number cyberattacks has been registered by international structures - not ours, not Russian structures - including American structures, from the US cyberspace," Putin said.

The President noted that states often can’t keep up with the development of informational technologies in the world.

"What prevents us? What prevents us is that, you know, as they say, hundreds and thousands of people write the laws, and millions think how to circumvent them. The same is happening here: the global development is such, the training of specialists is such, and temptations of those who have certain knowledge and competence is such that the state often can’t keep up with it," the president said.

He underscored that Russia is taking the necessary efforts to combat cybercrime.

"But, in order to work efficiently, it is necessary, of course, just like when combating the pandemic, to join the efforts of states," the president explained.