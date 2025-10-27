Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 2.64% to 2,476.79 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.19% to 987.84 points. The yuan increased a little to 11.16 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index updated its minimums since December 2024, below 2,500 points. A complex of ‘bearish’ factors evolved - these are the strain in geopolitics with new EU and US sanctions, revised midterm expectations for the key rate, and the strengthened ruble. Furthermore, commodities, including oil, were traded in the red today," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,450-2,575 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global said. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,450 - 2,550 points on Tuesday.