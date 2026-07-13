WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist, likely died of an aortic dissection, according to a statement released by his office.

According to the preliminary findings, he died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The statement, cited by US media, said the exact cause of the senator's death will be determined after all necessary examinations are completed.

Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the bureau was assisting the authorities in the District of Columbia and had provided all the resources needed to establish the exact circumstances of the senator's death.

Graham died unexpectedly on July 11 at the age of 71. He was one of the principal authors of a bill aimed at tightening sanctions against Russia. The bipartisan group of US senators introduced the legislation in early April, with Graham and Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, serving as its lead sponsors. The proposal included secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners, including 500% tariffs on US imports from countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods. In addition to advocating sanctions against Russia, Graham strongly supported Israel and was among the leading advocates of a US military campaign against Iran.