US perceived possible threat to Trump from Iran as not entirely credible — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. US officials believed that the information about Iran’s alleged plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, received from Israel, was not entirely credible, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote, citing sources.

Earlier this week, the US leader flew home from the NATO summit in Turkey aboard an older Air Force One plane instead of a new luxury jet presented by the royal family of Qatar last year.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that the decision was made after US officials received an intelligence report from Israel claiming that Iran was plotting to kill Trump. Although the threat was deemed not to be entirely credible, Trump used the older jet amid worries that the new one lacked defensive capabilities.