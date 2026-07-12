Iran begins series of strikes at US targets in Middle East — TV

TEHRAN, July 12. /TASS/. Iran has started its attacks against US targets in the Middle East, the Press TV channel reported.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed earlier in the day that the US military had started another wave of strikes against targets in Iran after the Islamic Republic’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), fired shots at a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier reports said blasts were heard in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik on the country’s southern coast, as well as in Chabahar in the southeast. Also, explosions were reported on the Qeshm island, in the city of Asaluyeh and in several districts of the Bushehr province.