West seeking to rewrite history to deprive Russia of its source of strength — MFA

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The West is seeking to erase Russian culture and rewrite history in order to prevent the country from drawing strength from them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I believe this is exactly why they want to rewrite history for us - those who demolish monuments or engage in attempts to cancel culture, those who, essentially, have denied us the opportunity to remember our heroes in the information space. We have always done this, but faced fierce harassment for that. Their actions come precisely for this reason and with this goal - so that we would not draw strength from our history, so that we would turn away from it, forget it and rewrite it," the diplomat said in an interview with blogger Olga Blagoveshchenskaya.

"Unfortunately, sometimes they succeeded. But then we restored the historical connection, once again felt our ancestors, felt our past, understood that different things had happened, <...> and found strength within ourselves again," Zakharova noted.