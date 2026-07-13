Drone attack on Istra outside Moscow kills three, injures three others

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Three people were killed and three others were injured as a drone crashed in the settlement of Pionersky in Istra outside Moscow, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on his channel on Max.

"Unfortunately, there were casualties. Three people were killed and three others were injured in the Pionersky settlement near Istra after a drone crashed," his post reads.

In Solnechnogorsk, two people were injured after a drone hit an apartment building, Vorobyov also reported. A wall and windows in the building were damaged.

Air defenses and electronic warfare systems jammed and repelled 81 drone attacks over the Moscow Region last night. Namely, drones were downed over the Odintsovo, Naro-Fominsk, Ruza, Ramenskoye, Mozhaisk, Volokolamsk, Chekhov, Ozery, Istra, Podolsk, Stupino, Domodedovo, Solnechnogorsk, and Kolomna municipalities.

Two private homes in the village of Babkino in the Istra municipality sustained damage. In Mozhaisk, the window sill and glass panes of two windows in an apartment building were damaged, with no injuries reported.

Emergency services are working at the scenes. Air defenses have continued to repel drone attacks.