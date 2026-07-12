Vance may face blame over violation of US-Iran memorandum — Politico

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US Vice President J.D. Vance may take the blame for the breakdown of the US-Iranian dialogue and non-compliance with the Islamabad Memorandum, as he was the central participant in negotiations with Tehran, the American publication Politico reported, citing sources.

"He (Vance - TASS) is the one who is most at risk of losing. This memorandum is likely to be a losing one, and this is his [draft]," the publication says, citing a former White House official.

He also stated that violating the memorandum's provisions was inevitable, since it failed to address key issues--the terms of a ceasefire in Lebanon and control of the Strait of Hormuz. Another official told Politico that Vance's initial doubts about Iran's willingness to comply with the deal with the US helped strengthen his political position. However, many Republicans believe the vice president will still be among those blamed if the escalation of the conflict causes serious economic hardship.

On Wednesday night, the US military launched a series of powerful strikes against Iran. US Central Command claimed this was in response to the Islamic Republic's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military reported retaliatory strikes against US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. Tehran accused Washington of failing to comply with the ceasefire agreement.