Air defenses repel attack by 81 drones over Moscow Region — governor

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Air defense and electronic warfare systems repelled an attack by 81 drones over the Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on his Max channel.

"Last night, air defense forces and electronic warfare systems repelled another drone attack on the Moscow Region. A total of 81 UAVs were suppressed and shot down over the region," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. Three people were killed and three others were injured in the Pionersky settlement near Istra after a drone crashed," he added.

In Solnechnogorsk, two people were injured after a drone struck a multifamily building, Vorobyov also reported.