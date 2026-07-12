Russian emergencies ministry delivers 22 tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has delivered 22 tons of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela.

"The humanitarian operation was carried out in compliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s instructions. Russian rescuers have delivered 22 tons of humanitarian cargoes, including food products, tents, engineering equipment, and articles of daily necessity," the ministry said.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within 40 seconds of each other. Their epicenters were located in the state of Yaracuy, ten kilometers apart. After the doublet earthquakes, 1,202 aftershocks were registered. As of July 11, the official death toll stands at 4,333, with 16,740 wounded.

A total of 17,907 people were left homeless. As many as 190 buildings were completely ruined and 856 sustained significant damage. As many as 6,462 people have been rescued. 18,437 people have been accommodated at 94 tent camps, and 9,766 metric tons of food has been distributed to those affected.